Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku not thinking about elections

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has made a bold statement, indicating that elections are currently the least of his concerns.

Okraku stated that he will gauge the sentiments of the people before deciding whether to seek re-election.

With reports suggesting that the Ghana Football Association elections are scheduled for October this year, various stakeholders have begun calling for a roadmap outlining the process leading up to the elections.

In an interview with SuperSport, Okraku expressed his current mindset and emphasized his responsiveness to the desires of the people.

He stated, "First of all, I don't know whether elections are coming up. I have not started to think about elections yet, but I react to the mood of the people. What I will do is react exactly to what the people want. I remember three and a half four years ago I was asked the same question about whether Kurt Okraku would contest the elections, and my answer has always been that when the time comes, football will speak and football will speak."

Okraku's statement highlights his intention to prioritize the sentiments and desires of the football community before making any decisions regarding his potential re-election. He emphasized his belief in allowing the sport itself to dictate the course of action.