Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku refutes nepotism claims

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, has responded to accusations that he appoints individuals with personal connections.

In an interview with SuperSport, Okraku defended the FA's appointments, stating that they are solely based on merit.

Okraku acknowledged that when they assumed office, the football ecosystem in Ghana was in disarray. To address this, he and his team sought individuals who were committed to fulfilling their mandate.

He explained, "What we have done is look around every corner of the football ecosystem, finding out who is willing, who has the right levels of passion, and prepared to go 26 hours without sleeping like my good self to serve our football industry."

Okraku emphasised that the focus was on identifying individuals who had the necessary skills and dedication to contribute to the development of Ghanaian football. He downplayed any notion of favouritism in the selection process, stating that merit was the primary criterion for appointments.

In the same interview, Okraku said he believes that Ghanaians appreciate the work he and his team have been doing since assuming office three and a half years ago.

"I think that the majority of the people who love football and follow the business of football in Ghana appreciate what we are doing. However, it has come to that point in time that we need to start telling our stories, so we have started," Okraku said.

During his tenure, Okraku highlights the significant strides made by himself and the Executive Council in serving Ghanaian football. He emphasizes their focus on fulfilling the right objectives, stating, "Myself and the Executive Council have ensured that we have ticked a lot of right boxes."

Their achievements include successfully resuming all competitions after the suspension resulting from the Anas expose, as well as effectively addressing the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which football activities were halted for over a year.

Okraku and his team also dedicated efforts to revive domestic competitions and rejuvenate juvenile football across all districts of the country.

Furthermore, Okraku emphasizes the importance of giving women's football the attention it deserves, prompted by a call from FIFA President Gianni Infantino. He and his administration have taken steps to revive and promote women's football in Ghana.

Okraku will be seeking re-election to continue leading the GFA later this year.