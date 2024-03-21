Ghana FA President to visit Central Regional FA

Ghana FA President Kurt E. S. Okraku is scheduled to visit the Central Regional Football Association on Friday, March 22nd, 2024, as part of his ongoing visitation to various Regional Football Associations.

This visit aims to facilitate interactions with the newly elected Executive Committee members and gain insight into the region's plans for the next three and a half years.

Mr. Robert Duncan, Chairman of the Central RFA, will provide updates on strategic initiatives implemented in the region.

Discussions during the meeting will cover topics such as Colts Football, the development of a progressive pathway for female players, monthly subvention for the region, and the finals of the Regional 2nd division playoffs.

President Okraku's previous visits to the Ashanti and Greater Accra RFAs were fruitful, leading to a sharpened focus on regional objectives.

The upcoming visits to other regions aim to strengthen grassroots football across the country.

Accompanying President Okraku will be Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, the Head of Public Relations and Strategy at the GFA, and Daasebre Adu-Asare, the Regional Football Associations (RFAs) Coordinator.