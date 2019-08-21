Ghana FA presidential hopeful Amponsah denies masterminding stadium usage blockade

Ghana FA presidential hopeful Nana Yaw Amponsah has rubbished claims he instigated the denial of a stadium use by club owners for a stakeholders forum on Tuesday.

The Phar Rangers owner insists he's in the dark over the 'malicious' allegation aimed at courting public disaffection for him.

Amponsah, who is widely perceived to be the candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has flatly denied the widespread allegation against him.

"Who am I to instruct anybody to do that? Am I that powerful? I have no idea where this is coming from," he told Asempa FM.

"It could be the work of detractors. Its just aimed to put me negatively in the minds of right-thinking people.

"Those who fear my presidency will render them jobless. I don't go about sharing money for people.

"I am focused and won't get distracted by some of these malicious claims."

Techiman City president Charles Kwadwo Ntim claims the convener of the meeting Nana Sarfo Oduro informed him the young football administrator worked against the hugely successful meeting in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

Football administrators were blocked from using the facility at the Accra stadium over claims of 'order from above' in a dramatic episode which has sparked controversy in the West African nation.

The volatile allegation has the tendency to throw spokes into the ambition of the dynamic FIFA intermediary, who is seeking to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi as Ghana FA boss.

Local football administrators were struck with shock after authorities of the National Sports Authority denied the group the opportunity to hold a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday despite paying the facility user fee.

The needless and backward approach appears to have backfired with key figures being accused of masterminding the old age tactics.

The stakeholders meeting was subsequently held at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Hall in Osu, which was hugely attended by football aficionados.