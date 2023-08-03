Ghana FA reveal date for 2023 Elective Congress

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced the date for the much anticipated Elective Congress which will be held to elect the GFA president and Executive Council members.

The Election Committee through the FA have chosen September 27 as the date for the event with nominations for presidential candidates set to be opened on August 7 and closed four days after.

Following the election of Kurt Okraku as the GFA president in 2019, the football fraternity is set to decide on his future as to whether he continues as the boss or a new person be made to take over as his term concludes in October.

He is expected to face competition from George Afriyie who served as vice president of the GFA in the past and Kojo Yankah, the former Western Regional Football Association chairman.

The roadmap indicates dates and timelines of several activities including vetting and approval of aspirants by the Committee as well as room for appeal when the decisions go against any candidates with respect to the final vetting decision.