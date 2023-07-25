Ghana FA reward winners of 2022/23 football season with monetary prizes

Ghana Football Association have paid the winners of various competitions held during the 2022/23 football season.

Medeama SC, who emerged victorious in the Ghana Premier League, have been rewarded with GH₵ 300,000 for their outstanding performance.

Aduana Stars and Bechem United, finishing in second and third place, respectively, have received GH₵ 150,000 and GH₵ 80,000 as their well-deserved prizes.

In the Men’s FA Cup, Dreams FC claimed the title and will be awarded GH₵ 100,000 for their achievement, while King Faisal, the runners-up, will receive GH₵ 50,000.

The Women’s FA Cup saw Ampem Darkoa crowned as champions, earning them GH₵ 30,000, and Police Ladies, as the runners-up, were awarded GH₵ 10,000.

Ampem Darkoa also excelled in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, securing the championship and receiving GH₵ 50,000, while Hasaacas Ladies, the runners-up, were granted GH₵ 30,000 for their commendable performance.

In the Futsal Premier League, San Siro emerged as the champions and were granted GH₵ 10,000, with AMG FC, the runners-up, receiving GH₵ 5,000.

The remaining merit awards for the Beach Soccer Premier League, the Women’s Premier Super Cup, the Division One League Super Cup, and the KGL Foundation U-17 Regional Championship will be distributed upon the conclusion of the respective competitions.

Bofoakwa Tano, Nations FC, and Heart of Lions topped their respective Division One League zones, each earning GH₵ 50,000 in recognition of their excellent performances.

Eleven Wonders, Skyy, and Koforidua Semper FI, the runners-up in their zones, will each be presented with GH₵ 30,000 for their commendable efforts.