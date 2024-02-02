Ghana FA set sights on Manchester United's teen sensation Kobbie Mainoo 

Ghana FA Executive Council member Randy Abbey has expressed the association's keen interest in collaborating with Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Boateng Mainoo in the future.

Mainoo, who is eligible to play for Ghana through his parents, has emerged as one of the standout performers for Manchester United this season.

The 18-year-old recently scored the match-winning goal for The Red Devils in a thrilling seven-goal encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Following Mainoo's impressive display, Randy Abbey shared the FA's aspirations in an interview with UK media outlet The Times.

He revealed the association's commitment to identifying and engaging eligible talents for various national teams, with Mainoo being a prime example.

"The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams. Kobbie is undoubtedly one of such incredible talents, and the Association would love to collaborate with him and many others, both at home and abroad," Abbey stated.