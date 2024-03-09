Ghana FA set to announce new Black Stars coach before Uganda friendly - SOURCES 

The Ghana FA is gearing up to make a crucial announcement ahead of the Black Stars' upcoming friendly against Uganda on March 26, 2024.

Sources gathered by GHANAsoccernet.com reveal that a new head coach and technical team is set to be unveiled before the friendly match.

Following the disappointing exit of the Black Stars from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the Ghana FA is swiftly initiated the process of appointing a new head coach. A committee was tasked with the responsibility of selecting the right candidate to lead the national team forward.

After thorough deliberations and evaluations, the committee has finalized its report and submitted it to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association. The Executive Council will now engage in further consultations to ensure that the best decision is made regarding the new head coach.

Recent reports indicate that a short list of candidates has been compiled and forwarded to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for consideration. Among the potential candidates, former Ghana coach and Dortmund trainer Otto Addo has emerged as a frontrunner for the coveted position.

It is reported that over 600 coaches applied for the role, highlighting the immense interest and significance attached to coaching the Black Stars.

The Ghana FA is determined to select a coach who possesses the requisite experience, expertise, and vision to guide the national team to success on the international stage.

As the countdown to the friendly match against Uganda continues, anticipation is building within the football fraternity as fans eagerly await the official announcement of the new head coach.

The decision is expected to shape the future trajectory of Ghanaian football and reignite the nation's hopes of achieving glory in upcoming competitions.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom