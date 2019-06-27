Ghana FA tech chief reduced to AFCON pundit, snubbed for Black Stars duties

The technical director of the Ghana Football Association Francis Oti Akenteng has been reduced to a pundit on television after being snubbed for the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The experienced tactician has been overlooked and left to keep busy on appearances on national television.

In a massive slap of disrespect and disregard, the former Heart of Lions gaffer does not appear in the scheme of things after being left at home.

It’s unclear the decision to yank him from the traveling party, but the move has sparked controversy in the West African nation.

Ghana’s Sports Ministry has doled out millions of dollars to airlift journalists in business class to Egypt, costing the poor Taxpayer a staggering $2.5 million.

In a massive show of cronyism and nepotism, the veteran Ghanaian coach has been left to his fate, gasping for straw.

A monstrous $15 million has been earmarked to execute the country’s ‘presidential project’ of ending the country’s 37-year wait for an African crown.

While officials have strenuously denied the reports, they have fallen short of disclosing the amount the poor taxpayer is spending on the lavish-driven expedition.

Oti Akenteng, who is a CAF instructor, has been plucked from the traveling team like a mango, without a trace.

GHANAsoccernet. com understands the technical chief of the FA, was left in the dark on the technical direction of the team prior to the team’s departure for Africa’s football flagship tournament in Egypt.

It appears his services are no longer required and may have to retire to avoid ridicule and humiliation.

In the midst of the massive economic downturn, the country’s sports ministry has sneaked in a gargantuan 8 billion old Ghana cedis to execute Ghana’s campaign.

The knives are out after the Black Stars were forced to draw 2-2 against West African Neighbours Benin in their group F opener on Tuesday.

The four-time African champions battle Cameroon in a must-win second group game on Saturday.

Anything short of a win could prove disastrous for the country’s quest to bring the cup home.