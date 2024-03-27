Ghana FA to team up with PUMA and Daily Paper for game-changing kit collaboration

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is on the verge of sealing a groundbreaking partnership with sportswear giant PUMA, in collaboration with Amsterdam-based fashion label Daily Paper.

This historic deal marks a significant moment for African football, blending sport, and culture in a powerful alliance.

Daily Paper's deep connection to African heritage, evident in its vibrant designs inspired by African prints and colour palettes, promises to infuse the new kits with rich cultural significance.

The eagerly anticipated announcement, set to be unveiled imminently, will introduce the world to the innovative kits born from this partnership.

Anticipation is heightened by the promise of a captivating announcement video featuring prominent Ghana football stars, adding an exciting international dimension to the unveiling.

With PUMA's renowned expertise in sportswear design and Daily Paper's authentic celebration of African culture, the collaboration holds immense promise for both style and performance on the football pitch.