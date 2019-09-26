Ghana FA Vetting Committee starts screening on Friday; Kurt Okraku first to appear

The Ghana Football Association Vetting Committee for the 2019 elections will start work on Friday, 27 September, 2019 and will scrutinise the nominations of four presidential aspirants.

Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku will be the first to face the five-man team and will be followed by Amanda Clinton, George Ankamah Mensah, and Nana Yaw Amponsah.

On Saturday, trio Fred Pappoe, Wilfred Osei Kweku and George Afriyie will face the committee.

The Vetting Committee is chaired by lawyer Frank Davies Esq. and the other members are Mrs Marian Barnor and lawyer Mr Emmanuel Darkwah.

Also on the committee are Reginald Laryea, a Marketing and Business Executive and Richard Akpokavie, a sports Administrator and legal practitioner.