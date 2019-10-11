Ghana FA voting activities continue without Palmer

The process of electing a new president for the Ghana Football Association continues without the popular Wilfred Kwaku Osei, also known as Palmer.

Palmer was thrown out of the presidential race by the Normalisation Committee acting as Elections Committee.

The Tema Youth owner is said to have breached regulations on ethics and mandatory payments to the GFA in relation to player transfers.

He appealed against the decision but it was unsuccessful. Palmer has hinted of challenging the decision at the highest level possible.

He will hope to get a favourable ruling soon with the elections fast approaching.

The elections have been scheduled for October 25.

There will be balloting for positions on voting papers on Friday for the qualified aspirants vying for various positions on the new GFA.