Ghana FA warns betting companies against illegal betting on Premier League matches

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a stern warning to all betting companies that have been taking bets on the betPawa Premier League matches without the Association's consent and permission.

The GFA has given permission to betPawa to take selected bets on the remaining nine matchdays of the season, but this permission is limited and will pave the way for a full engagement on a separate agreement next season.

As the owner of all marketing, commercial, and other rights associated with the Ghana Premier League and other GFA products, the Association has not authorised any betting company to place bets on the league or its products, apart from betPawa, which has been granted temporary permission for the remaining nine matchdays of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season.

The GFA warns all betting companies to refrain from placing odds on Ghana Premier League matches without the necessary authorisation from the GFA. The Association takes a dim view of such a blatant violation of the marketing and commercial rights of the Ghana Premier League and will not tolerate any ambush marketing on its product.

The GFA has previously warned betting companies and is prepared to take legal action against recalcitrant companies that continue to violate its rights.

The Association has instructed its lawyers to take action against betting companies placing odds on Ghana Premier League matches without authorisation. If any company flouts this warning, the GFA's lawyers will proceed to court without any further notice.