Ghana Football in safe and promising hands - GFA boss Kurt Okraku to Ghanaians

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has offered a reassuring message to Ghanaians, urging them to remain calm and have confidence in the resurgence of the country's football under his leadership.

Following the submission of his forms to seek a second term in office, Okraku emphasised the importance of unity and collective effort in administering the sport.

Acknowledging the support of the delegates who backed his candidature during the nomination filing, Okraku emphasised his suitability for the presidential role and called on the football community to trust his administration.

Addressing the media, he expressed gratitude to all the delegates present at the Ghana FA headquarters, assuring them that the sport is in capable hands.

"Ghana football has suffered. Ghana football has struggled but Ghana football is on the rise. Ghana football, most importantly, is in safe hands," stated Okraku confidently. He stressed that trust in his leadership's vision is vital for the sport's growth and sustainability.

Okraku's call for unity resonated throughout his address: "We’re here today to say one thing: we are together. We’re together in good times. We’re together in bad times. Our game will go through bad times but our game will go through a lot of good times."

He welcomed collaboration and diverse perspectives, emphasising the strength that comes from a united football community: "My hands are opened and I’ll welcome the other minds at all times because it is the strength that I pick from the other minds that make this family a unique and strong family."

Okraku extended his gratitude to various entities, including Women Premier League clubs, Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, and Regional Football Associations, for their unwavering support in advancing his mission. He expressed a clear commitment to football development and invited anyone with the right skills and dedication to join this collective endeavour.

As he concluded his statement, Okraku firmly asserted, "Ghana football, again, is in safe hands," reinforcing his belief in the positive trajectory of Ghanaian football under his administration.

The Elective Congress for this year, which will determine the President and Executive Council members, is scheduled for September 27 in Tamale.