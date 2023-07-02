'Ghana Football is dead' – Kessben Sports’ Andy Kerm

Sports journalist and pundit, Dennis Akosah Boampong popularly known as Andy Kerm has declared that there is no future for football in the country as the sport is now lifeless.

According to Andy Kerm, those at the helm of affairs do not admit there is a problem with the game, and are doing nothing to get it on the right footing. Reacting to the exit of the Black Meteors from the U23 AFCON currently being staged in Morocco, the brilliant analyst said: “It’s not only the Black Meteors. The last time our U-17 won a trophy was in 1995, U-20 was in 2009, the AFCON was 41 years ago.

“What are the measures? What are the plans? What are the projects? If your football is at a level where you can’t beat Comoros, Central African Republic, Madagascar and Guinea shows clearly there is no hope. Even the poorly performing teams in Africa we can’t beat them. Clearly, there is no future. There is no hope. Our football is dead.”

By Suleman Asante