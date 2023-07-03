'Ghana football is in dangerous times' - Former Ghana midfielder Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has expressed worry over Ghana's recent football troubles.

His comments follow recent unimpressive performances of various national teams at the tournament including the Black Meteors' early elimination from the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is now taking place in Morocco.

Ghana failed to even make it out of the group despite setting a target of finishing in the top three to end their long absence in the Olympic Games.

The team only managed to garner four points but exited due to their poor goal difference compared to Guinea who proceeded with Morocco to the next stage.

The recent failure adds to Ghana's inability to perform well at various competitions including the Black Stars group stage exit from both the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup among other championships.

Agyemang Badu who enjoyed a long fruitful spell with both the Black Stars and the Black Satellites is worried about the current state of the game in Ghana and is calling for instant redress.

“When I talk, I don’t get anything from it, but I’m talking because the sport that gave me something, is about to die and I can’t just look on,” he told Joy FM.

“The GFA needs to organize an emergency meeting tomorrow and take stock of what’s happening. Where our football is heading is dangerous.

“Ghana football is in dangerous times. If care isn’t taken, in a couple of years, qualification to major competitions may become problematic," he added.