Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo climbs off bench to inspire Bournemouth to victory over Crystal Palace

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo inspired AFC Bournemouth to victory in their game against Crystal Palace after climbing off the bench to serve the match-winning assist.

The striker who was dropped from the team for the game on Tuesday night due to a mystery illness, shocked fans off the club after receiving a late call to warm up following an uninspiring first half.

He replaced Alex Scott at the start of the second half, going on to serve fellow second-half substitute Justin Kluivert with the winner ten minutes from time.

Crystal Palace had a goal ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee in the first half after Eberechi Eze put the ball at the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Semenyo has been in devastating form for the Cherries in the ongoing campaign as Bournemouth make a surprising push for a European place finish.

The lanky forward has scored seven goals and provided four assists this season.