Black Stars forward showcased his prowess in Bournemouth's commanding 2-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Bournemouth gained an early lead with a goal from Dutch international Justin Kluivert just 13 minutes into the game, setting the stage for their dominance.

However, it was Semenyo who sealed the victory, scoring Bournemouth's second goal just two minutes before full time.

His clinical finish, assisted by Lewis Cook, ensured a triumphant result over Burnley away at Turf Moor.

Semenyo's impact has been crucial to Bournemouth's success this season, boasting five goals and two assists in 22 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old forward continues to impress with his consistent performances, solidifying his reputation as a key player for the team.

His aspirations to emulate football greats like Asamoah Gyan underscore the rising star's determination to leave a lasting mark on African football.