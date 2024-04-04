Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo nominated for EPL Player of the Month for March

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has been nominated for the English Premier League Player of the Month for March following his outstanding displays for AFC Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old led the Cherries to an unbeaten run in March, scoring three goals in four matches.

His most remarkable performance in the month was scoring two late goals as Bournemouth recovered from three goals to beat Luton Town 4-3.

Semenyo will face competition from Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, Cole Palmer of Chelsea and Liverpool Alexis Mac Alister.

Rodrigo Munoz of Fulham, August Player of the Month Son Heung-min and Ben White of Arsenal also make the list of nominees.

The Ghanaian forward becomes the second Bournemouth player to be nominated for the Player of the Month award after strike partner Dominic Solanke won the accolade in December.

Semenyo started April on a good note after serving the assist for the match winner against Crystal Palace in midweek.

He has scored seven goals and provided four assists as Andoni Iraola's men make a late surge for an European place finish.