Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey ready to help Fortuna Düsseldorf achieve their goals

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey says he is ready to help new club Fortuna Düsseldorf achieve their targets in the Bundesliga.

Tekpetey joined the Flingeraners on a two year loan deal from Schalke O4.

The 21-year old rejoined Schalke after a phenomenal season with Paderborn, helping them earn promotion to the top flight.

"I am very happy to finally have arrived in Dusseldorf," he told the club's website. "After the talks with those responsible and my first impression of the Fortuna I have a very good feeling.

"My first task will now be to integrate myself into the team. Over the longer term, I want to help achieve our goals."

The Black Meteors attacker was loaned out by Schalke to hand him more playing opportunities.

However, Fortunal Dusseldorf have an option to make the move a permanent one should he excel on his two year stint.

Fortuna finished tenth in the Bundesliga last season with 44 points.