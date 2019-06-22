Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey's foundation donates to Nahadatu Islamic School

The Bernard Tekpetey Foundation has made donations to Nahadatu Islamic School in Ofaakor, Kasoa a suburb of the Central Region of Ghana.

The newly signed Schalke O4 forward donated items including stationery, food and some toiletries to the school of Friday afternoon.

"The Bernard Tepketey Foundation is thankful to God for bringing me this far to give back to society and am hoping for better days to do more,' the Black Meteors forward said after making the donations.

Headmaster of the school Samuel Aninkroa thanked the striker for his kind gestures and prayed for God's guidance in the player's career.

The 21-year old is known for several philanthropic works and last week Tepketey made various donations to Unistar Soccer Academy, La Future Leaders Community School and Royal Seed Orphanage Home.

Bernard Tekpetey is coming off a very good season after scoring 11 goals and making 7 assists in 36 matches to help SC Paderborn gain promotion to the Bundesliga.