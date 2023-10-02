Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh reacts after assisting in FC Zurich's big win

Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has expressed his delight after helping his team FC Zurich to secure an outstanding win against Luzern in the Swiss top-flight.

Barnieh played a pivotal role as his team successfully overpowered their opponent in a convincing win during a Swiss top-flight match.

The former Hearts of Oak player showcased his playmaking skills by providing a fine assist to get the team's third goal through Antonio Marchesano.

Mascherano's goal was only a continuation of an impressive showing by FC Zurich as Nikola Katic after just 15 minutes had already shot the team into the lead.

Mascherano doubled the lead in the 54th minute before finding Barnieh's pass to make it 3-0 for the team while completing his brace.

After the game, Barnieh took to social media to write “Positive energy!!! OGYA NAA.”

The 22-year-old was subbed off in stoppage time but FC Zurich went on to score their fourth goal of the game before conceding a consolation from Luzern to keep a scoreline of 4-1 at full time.

The 22-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist in 8 games for the club.