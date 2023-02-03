Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi donates educational materials to Pimpimso B.A. KG and Primary School

The Emmanuel Gyasi Foundation, a non governmental organization owned by Spezia's Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has donated duel desks and other educational materials to the Pimpimso B.A. Kindergarten (KG) and Primary school in the Eastern Region.

The school is located at Pipimso No2, a farming community in the Fanteakwa district of the Eastern Region of Ghana received the items under the Emmanuel Gyasi's giving back to society initiative.

The items presented includes duel desks, teachers tables and chairs, exercise books, boxes of pencils and pens, erasers, two footballs and 20 branded Emmanuel Gyasi Foundation T- shirts. This is to help facilitate teaching and learning.

Mr Andrews Akavani, the manager of the foundation in Ghana presented the items on behalf of Emmanuel Gyasi during short ceremony at the school premises.

Mr Mathew Adu Pobee, the Education Director of the Fantiakwa South district received the items on behalf of the school. He thanked the Ghanaian forward and promise to put the items to good use to improve teaching and learning in the school.