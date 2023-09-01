Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah believes Lyon move is the right choice

Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah has expressed his belief that joining French Ligue 1 club Lyon is the perfect career move for him at this stage.

The 19-year-old made a permanent transfer to RWD Molenbeek from a Danish club and was subsequently loaned to Lyon until June 2024. Notably, Olympique Lyonnais and RWD Molenbeek share the same owners.

In his first interview after the move, the Right to Dream graduate discussed the factors behind his decision: "I think it was the right choice, and a lot of clubs were interested in me. There were a lot of discussions, but what was important was the best move for me, and I feel like this is the best move for me."

Nuamah, who has already earned multiple awards and accolades for his performances, including Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year in the 3F Superliga, is set to wear the number 37 jersey at Lyon.

He joins an esteemed list of Ghanaian players who have represented the club, including Abedi Pele, John Mensah, and Michael Essien.