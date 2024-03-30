Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah scores to save a point for Lyon

Black Stars forward Ernest Nuamah emerged as the hero for Olympique Lyon, as his late goal secured a crucial 1-1 draw against Stade de Reims.

Nuamah, who came off the bench to replace Ryan Cherki, made an instant impact by restoring parity for Lyon after Joseph Okumi had put the away side ahead in the 55th minute.

The decisive moment arrived in the 65th minute when Nuamah rose highest to meet a perfectly lofted pass from Said Benrahma, directing a powerful header into the bottom right corner of the net. Stade de Reims goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf had no chance of stopping Nuamah's precise and emphatic finish, ensuring Lyon salvaged a point from the encounter.

This result marked Lyon's first draw under manager Pierre Sage and helped them maintain their 10th position in the Ligue 1 standings with 35 points from 27 games.

For Nuamah, it was a memorable moment as he notched his second goal in the league since joining Lyon in the summer, having made 22 appearances thus far.

Looking ahead, Lyon will be aiming to build on this positive result as they prepare to face Nantes in their next fixture, with hopes of climbing higher up the table in the remaining matches of the season.