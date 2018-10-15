Ghana forward John Antwi handed four-day break by Egyptian side El-Makassa

Misr El-Makassa forward John Antwi has been given a four day break to visit his family in Ghana.

The Ghana international was granted permission by Makasa coach Talaat Yousef to visit his native Ghana with competitive action set to return on November 1st in Egypt.

The former Dreams FC striker played a pivotal role in the club's 2-0 victory over Abu Qair Samed in the Egyptian Cup last Wednesday.

Antwi left Egypt for the West African Nation on Saturday.

He is expected to return on Tuesday to begin preparations for the league game against Petrojet on the first of next month.

The 26 year old has been an integral member of Makassa this campaign, scoring 3 in six appaearances.