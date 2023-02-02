GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu nets on Ferencvarosi debut to inspire comeback win

Published on: 02 February 2023
Forward Kwabena Owusu wasted no time to announce himself to Hungarian football after scoring on his debut for Ferencvaosi in their away win against Paksi SE. 

The 25-year-old climbed off the bench to net the equalizer and spark a late surge as Ferencvarosi secured a 3-1 victory.

The hosts opened the scoring through Akos Kinyik three minutes after the break. 

But Owusu, who replaced Lorand Paszka in the 65th minute, levelled with a fine header in the 73rd minute.

Fellow second half substitute, Kristoffer Zachariassen gave Ferencvarosi the lead with seven minutes remaining before Ryan Mmaee sealed victory in the 90th minute from the spot.

The in-form Ghanaian forward secured a move to Ferencvarosi in the winter transfer window from Azerbajaini side Qarabag FK.

 

