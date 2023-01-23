GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh bags sixth goal of the season  in Adanaspor 2-2 draw against Yeni Malatyaspor

Published on: 23 January 2023
Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh bags sixth goal of the season  in Adanaspor 2-2 draw against Yeni Malatyaspor

Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh was on the score sheet for Adanaspor in their 2-2 draw against Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish first division on Sunday.

The former WAFA forward scored the opening goal of the game in the 32nd minute of the first half.

Ahmethan Kose increased the lead with the second goal for Adanaspor in the 48th as the home side went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Yeni Malatyaspor staged a comeback in the second half as they reduced the deficit through Faith Aydin in the 56th minute.

With just some minutes to end the game Dogokun Emekiz got the equalizer for Yeni Malatyaspor as the two teams shared the spoils after regulation time.

Samuel Tetteh has scored six goals in 19 appearances this season for Adanaspor.

 

 

 

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more