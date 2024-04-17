Ghana Futsal team returns home after disappointing AFCON campaign

The Ghana Futsal national team has concluded its journey in the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament and has returned home after facing tough challenges in Morocco.

Competing in Group A against host nation Morocco, Zambia, and Angola, Ghana struggled to make an impact on the field, facing defeats in all three matches.

In their final game against Angola, the Ghana Futsal team suffered an 11-3 loss, marking the end of their AFCON campaign without securing a single point.

In all, the team, also known as the Black Stars conceded 24 goals and managed to score eight in all f their three group matches.

Despite the disappointing results, the experience gained from participating in the tournament is expected to be invaluable for the development of Futsal in Ghana, especially considering the relatively young Futsal League in the country.

Now back in Ghana, the team and coaching staff will reflect on their performance and use the lessons learned to prepare for future assignments.