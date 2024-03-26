Ghana go as favourites but still it won’t be easy – Otto Addo on Uganda match

Ghana coach Otto Addo remains optimistic about the Black Stars' chances against Uganda, despite acknowledging the challenge posed by the Cranes.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria, Addo's side is eager to bounce back, particularly against Uganda, who are coming off a disappointing 4-0 loss to Comoros.

Speaking ahead of the game, Addo expressed confidence in his team's ability to break their six-game winless streak, stating, "It’s a different setup, different hurdles for this match. I think this match we go as favourites but still it won’t be easy; we have been preparing like two or three systems which will suit the game."

He continued, "But I think if they come the way we expect, we have a good chance to beat them. I think the boys did well in training, a lot of the patterns look good and we still have to be aware, they have their qualities and we have to be concentrated but we are looking forward to this match, especially because we lost the first match we now want the victory."

With Ghana leading the head-to-head record 7-3, Addo's side aims to maintain their dominance over Uganda. Their most recent encounter in October 2017 ended in a goalless draw during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Fans can catch the action live on the Ghana Football App and the official Ghana Football Association YouTube page.