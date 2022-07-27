Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori named Orlando Pirates vice captain

Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been rewarded with a vice captain role at South African giants Orlando Pirates FC ahead of the upcoming season.

The Buccaneers parted ways with their captain Happy Jele at the end of the 2021-22 campaign after serving the club for 16 years.

In the search for a new leadership of the club, the Black Stars goalkeeper has been given the vice captaincy role.

Ofori will be deputy to long serving defender Innocent Maela who is the new captain.

The 28-year-old joined Pirates in October 2020 from Maritzburg United and has seen been a key figure to the club where he has played 42 matches in all competitions, conceding 28 times and keeping 21 clean sheets.

Ofori was instrumental for the Sea Robbers last season as he helped to them to reach the final of the CAF Confederation Cup following his return from a long-term injury.

The former Wa All Stars shot stopper made 8 appearances in the continental competition where he managed 5 clean sheets and conceded only three goals in the process.

Pirates lost on post-match penalty shootouts to Moroccan side RS Berkane in the final which was played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.