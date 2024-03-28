Ghana goalkeepers trainer Fatau Dauda reveals how CAN 2008 helped him build a house

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has opened up on the importance of playing for the national team.

According to the ex-Ashantigold and Legon Cities shot-stopper, playing for Ghana at international level transformed his life.

Dauda built his first house after representing Ghana at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted on home soil.

"Because of the national team, when police officers meet me on the road, they stop, salute and exchange pleasantries with me. Think of this, it’s a very deep thing. When doing something, do it with passion because that’s what will keep you going,” he said in his first address following his appointment as Black Stars goalkeepers trainer.

“I went to the 2008 AFCON with Ghana and after that, I was out of the team for so many years. But with what I got from the 2008 AFCON, I managed to build my own house. My father and mother had a house but I realised that it’s a family property and I have sisters and brothers so I went to get my own house,” he added.

“Going for national assignments was a big motivation for me, so, I kept pushing until November 2012 when I got called up for the qualifier of the 2012 and 2013 AFCONs."