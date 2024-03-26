Ghana held to draw by Uganda in friendly match in Marrakech

Ghana's hopes of rebounding from their loss to Nigeria four days ago were dashed as they were held to a draw by Uganda in another international friendly match at the Grande Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

Otto Addo, in his return as head coach of the Black Stars, is still in search of his first victory following the 2-2 stalemate against the Cranes, who twice came from behind on Tuesday.

Addo implemented five changes to the squad that suffered defeat against Nigeria, granting full debuts to Ebenezer Annan and Francis Abu, while Joseph Wollacott secured the goalkeeper position.

The Black Stars took an early lead just seven minutes into the game when central defender Jerome Opoku nodded in a corner kick, scoring his first international goal from a cross by captain Jordan Ayew.

However, the Cranes levelled the score in the 23rd minute after a penalty was conceded by left-back Ebenezer Annan, which was confidently converted by Asante Kotoko forward Steven Dese Mukwala.

Ghana quickly regained the lead, with Jordan converting from the penalty spot.

Uganda managed to equalize once again with eight minutes left in the game when substitute Muhammad Shaban found the net from close range.

Ghana's woes were compounded when Mohammed Salisu received a red card in the latter stages, leaving them with ten men.

The Black Stars' winless streak now extends to seven matches across all competitions, comprising four draws and three defeats.

Looking ahead, the next international break in June will see Ghana facing Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.