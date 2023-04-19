Ghana legend Joe Carr says Ibrahim Danlad needs rest

Former Ghana goalkeeper Joe Carr has advised Kotoko shot-stopper Ibrahim Danlad to take a break to regain his form.

In an interview, Carr said, "Danlad is a national goalkeeper. He is a very good goalkeeper who ranks among the best two goalkeepers in Ghana but he must rest and allow others to keep the post. I would’ve asked to be benched if I was him to regain my energy and form. He has to rest to save himself from the disgrace of conceding a lot of goals. He is not the only goalkeeper in the team. I have been a goalkeeper and I have been in his situation before and my advice to him is to rest and come back fresh."

Carr's comments come after Danlad Ibrahim returned to the post for the Porcupine Warriors on Friday, having missed the team's previous five matches, and conceded three goals, two of which he should have done better, against Berekum Chelsea as Kotoko recorded their seventh loss of the season.

Despite sharing the post with Fredrick Asare in most parts of the season, Carr insists Danlad will need more time on the sidelines to regain momentum.

Danlad Ibrahim had featured for the Black Galaxies in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) a couple of months ago and showed impressive performances despite the team's exit in the knockout stage. Before the Black Galaxies campaign, Danlad was named in Ghana's World Cup squad for the tournament in Qatar last year.

He was also involved in the Black Meteors doubleheader against Algeria for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last month where Ghana secured a place for the tournament which will be staged in Morocco later this year.