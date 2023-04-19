Ghana legend Michael Essien tips FC Nordsjaelland trio for stardom

Former Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien has identified three young African players he believes will dominated the game in future.

The FC Nordsjaelland assistant coach has been working closely with the trio as they continue their development at the Right to Dream Park in Farum.

According to Essien, who was having a chat with Nigerian journalist Lolade Adewuyi, Ernest Nuamah, Ibrahim Osman and Morio Dorgeles are the players to watch out for.

Nuamah has already been on the lips of many following his outstanding performances for The Wild Tigres in the Danish Super Liga while Dorgeles and Osman just broke into the first team.

"Michael Essien told me yesterday, these are the future African stars. FC Nordsjaelland’s Ernest Nuamah (Ghana, age 19), Mario Dorgeles (CIV, 18) & Ibrahim Osman (Ghana, 18). They all came to Denmark from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana," wrote the journalist on Twitter.

Nuamah was on the radar of French giants Olympique Marseille in the summer transfer window.

He helped Ghana qualify for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations and he is expected to play a key role as the Black Meteors eye a return to the Olympic Games.