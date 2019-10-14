Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan re-appears on Napoli radar

US Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan has re-emerged as a target for SS Napoli ahead of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been one of the shinning lights for the Neroverdi in their troubled season — registering four assists and tallying one goal in 4 league games.

According to reports in the Italian tabloids, Napoli have taken notice of the 26-year-old’s scintillating performances for the Mapei Stadium outfit and are ready to snap him up during the winter transfer window.

This is the second time in two successive transfer windows that the former Inter Milan youth product has been linked with a move to the Partenopei.

Duncan was heavily mooted to be heading to the San Paolo in the summer following a breakthrough campaign last term, but Carlo Ancellotti’s side failed to meet Sassuolo’s €20 million asking price.

It remains to be seen whether Sassuolo will let go their prized asset half way the season as they are flirting with relegation.

By: Robert Quaye