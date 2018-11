Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah has stepped up preparations ahead of his side's meeting against Alanyaspor on Saturday.

The 24-year-old is expected to feature for the side for the away trip this weekend.

Mensah has had enough rest after the international break and returned to full scale training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

The on loan Atletico Madrid midfielder has scored one goal in 12 appearances for the Turkish side.