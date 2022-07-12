Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh reveals reason for choosing Freiburg

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has disclosed his reason for opting to join SC Freiburg despite interest from several Bundesliga clubs.

The 26-year-old was on the radar of Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach but decided to join Freiburg after meeting management of the club.

According to the attacking midfielder, Freiburg felt right for his career development.

"I was definitely lucky and privileged to have a few interested parties from the Bundesliga. I listened to everything and had discussions. SC Freiburg made me feel very good right from the start. It was a very warm first conversation via video with Klemens Hartenbach and Jochen Saier," he told Kicker.

"A week later I was invited to Freiburg, that was again a very warm encounter, for the first time also with the coach. That made me even more positive than what I had heard or seen on TV

"In terms of content, there were many good aspects: The way the coaching team assessed me and my development potential was practically identical to how I see myself. It was a very good fit in all respects. I think I can take my next step very well here walk."