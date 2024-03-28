Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo prepared both physically and mentally for centre-back role

Midfielder Edmund Addo reveals his readiness to adapt to the centre-back position for Ghana during the March international break.

Deployed in an unfamiliar role, Addo impressed as coach Otto Addo trusted him to play at the heart of the defence against Nigeria and Uganda.

Selected ahead of natural centre-backs, Addo's passing ability and versatility were key factors in his inclusion, and he delivered solid performances in both matches.

While it wasn't his first time playing as a centre-back, it marked his debut in the role while wearing the Ghana jersey, coinciding with his return to the team after missing out on selection for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

"The coaches prepared me physically and mentally well to adjust to the new role. This boosted my confidence and I think I had a good performance in both games but there is still room for improvement," Addo shared with the media.

Currently, on loan at RadniÄki NiÅ¡ from Red Star Belgrade, Addo has faced challenges in securing regular game time at club level.

However, his standout displays against Nigeria and Uganda showcased his capabilities on the international stage.

Ghana experienced mixed results in the friendlies, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria before securing a 2-2 draw against Uganda.

These matches served as crucial preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.