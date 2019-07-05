Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah pops up on the radar of Wolfsburg

Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah has emerged in the radar of Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in the transfer window.

The midfielder could leave Italian side Bologna for Wolfsburg ahead of the start of the season, as negotiations begin between the two clubs.

Donsah has been monitored by the German club for sometime now, but injuries affected his campaign last season, which saw him make only seven appearances.

Despite the setback, the former Ghana U-20 star's quality in never in doubt prompting the Wolves to make a move for the player in the summer transfer window.

It is believed that the defensive midfielder is interested in a new challenge and could switch to Germany for the Bundesliga.

Donsah joined Bologna from Cagliari in 2015 and has played 67 times already for the Red and Blues, netting four goals.

The 23-year old has featured once for the Black Stars of Ghana.