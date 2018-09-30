Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey sees red in Alanyaspor's win over Akhisar in Turkey

Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey was red carded in Alanyaspor's 2-1 win over Akhisar Bld Spor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The Ghana international was cautioned in the 41st minute before picking the second yellow card on the 69th minute.

The 25 year old who has been impressive in all appearances for Alanyaspor in the ongoing season.

Former Newcastle forward Pappis Cisse opened the score for Alanyaspor in the seventh minute before Junior Fenandez added the second with eight minutes to end the game.

Yevhen Selenznyov pulled one back for Akhisar in injury time.

The Ghanaian midfielder will miss the game against Buyuksehir Beldiye next Saturday.

Sackey has capped four times for the senior national team of Ghana.