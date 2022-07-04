Ghana midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng reveals retirement plan

Ghana and Hertha Berlin midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed that he will be retiring at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 25-year-old signed a year contract extension at the Bundesliga outfit after helping them survive relegation last season.

However, the veteran midfielder insists there will be no motivation that will keep him playing beyond the upcoming season.

“I'm still in the mood to play. I want to bet a little more on myself, and I think you can also see it in training. I don't want to say whether I will have room in the Bundesliga or not," he said after singing his new contract.

"I just want to try and get it back. The last year has been turbulent: too much action, too many bad stocks, too many bad results. I couldn't stop like that. But this is definitely my last season as a professional footballer. That's why I want to have fun every day, no matter what.

"I will retire even if we play the Champions League next year: this is my last season, I will give everything for the club and also for myself. But then it will be over."

Boateng returned to boyhood club Hertha Berlin in the summer of 2021 after spells abroad with several clubs including AC Milan, Barcelona, Besiktas and AC Monza.