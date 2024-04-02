Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus named EPL Player of the Week

Mohammed Kudus has been named the English Premier League Player of the Week after an outstanding performance against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The 23-year-old scored and delivered an assist as the Hammers collapsed late in the game to suffer a 4-3 defeat to the Magpies.

According football statistics firm WhoScored.com, the Ghana international scored highest rating after clocking 9.34 out of 10 to make him the best player from the past weekend.

Kudus had just recovered from a shoulder injury which ruled him out of the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, when he produced a masterful performance at the St James Park.

He also made the WhoScored.com Team of the Week as he continues his flying start to life in the English topflight league.

Kudus has now netted 13 goals in all competitions for the Hammers, surpassing Andre Ayew to become the Ghanaian with the mist goals for West Ham United.

The former Ajax attacking midfielder is expected to start when London outfit host Tottenham on Tuesday.