Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus to work with new manager at Ajax after Alfred Schreuder's sacking

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus will be working with a new manager at Ajax following the sacking of Alfred Schreuder.

Shreuder was sacked after Ajax's 1-1 draw against Volendam, leaving the Eredivise champions without a win in the league in 2023.

Kudus, who came on in the second half rescued a point for the Dutch giants.

Ajax cited points lost and the team's lack of development as the main reasons for the decision to terminate Schreuder's contract. Shreuder leaves with assistant manager Matthias Kaltenbach.

"It is a painful decision, but also a necessary one. After a good start to the season, we then lost an unnecessary number of points. The game was also volatile. The World Cup meant an early and long winter break. time and kept us confident to change things and improve," said Sporting Director Edwin Van der Sar.

"In recent weeks it became increasingly clear that he could not turn the tide, while we believe that despite the many transfers he had a strong and championship worthy squad at his disposal. have also lost a lot of points in recent weeks and unfortunately we did not see any progress."

Schreuder replaced Erik ten Hag who joined Manchester United last summer.