Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso stars again as Deportivo Alaves thrash Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso continued his devastating start to the season as he helped Deportivo Alaves annihilate Rayo Vallecano 5-1 in the Spanish LaLiga on Saturday morning.

Alaves started the game brightly as Ximo Navarro put them ahead in the 8th minute but Raul de Tomas pulled level on the 30th minute mark with a beautiful goal.

Four minutes later, Ibai Gomez restored the visitors lead four minutes later with a bullet strike.

Second half goals from Jonathan Calleri, Ibai Gomez and Burgui helped the Blues to overcome the hosts 5-1 at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas.

Wakaso once again played full throttle but there was no place for Patrick Twumasi on the matchday squad of the winners.

The win has helped Alaves climb to 4th on the standings with seven points after five games.