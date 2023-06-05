Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed excited after successful season with RC Lens

Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has expressed his joy following a successful debut season with RC Lens in the French Ligue 1.

The former Clermont Foot midfielder capped off the season with a great performance against Auxerre on Saturday and has been instrumental in his team's re-entry into the UEFA Champions League.

RC Lens completed the season on a high note, defeating Auxerre 3-1 on the road.

Forward Alexis Claude-Maurice scored the game's first goal in the 19th minute to put the visitors ahead. Three minutes into the second half, Claude-Maurice scored again to increase Lens's lead.

Mbaye Niang, a Senegalese attacker, pulled one back for Auxerre in the 71st minute. Lois Openda of Belgium scored seconds later to win the victory for Lens, who finished second behind champions PSG.

RC Lens will compete in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/24 football season after finishing second.

After the game, the Ghanaian midfielder took to social media to commemorate an incredible season with RC Lens.

“Finish line. The epilogue of a great season” he tweeted.

Salis Samed will join the Black Stars for their fifth AFCON qualification game on June 18 in Madagascar.