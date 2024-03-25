Ghana mourns passing of football legend Emanuel Awuley Quaye

Former Ghana captain Emanuel Awuley Quaye, affectionately known as Awulley Senior Quaye, has passed away.

Ghanasoccernet has learned that the former defender died on Monday, March 25, 2024. However, the cause of his death remains unknown at this time.

Quaye's legacy in Ghanaian football is illustrious, having led the national team to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations in 1978.

His leadership and skill on the field left an indelible mark on the sport in Ghana.

In 2023, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) paid tribute to Quaye during their 47th awards ceremony, recognizing his significant contributions to football.

Upon receiving the prestigious award, Quaye reflected on the sacrifices made by himself and his peers during their playing days.

He expressed disappointment over unfulfilled promises made after winning the African Cup for the third time.

Awuley Quaye was also a legendary figure for Ghanaian club Great Olympics, playing a pivotal role in the team's domestic successes during the 1970s.

His influence extended beyond the football pitch, as he was the father of former Ghana U-17 star Awuley Quaye Jnr, who achieved fame by winning the U-17 World Cup in 1997, as well as Lawrence Awuley Quaye.

The passing of Emanuel Awuley Quaye is mourned by the entire Ghanaian football community, as they remember and honor the life of a true icon.