Ghana needs a big win against Uganda to revive confidence in team

Published on: 26 March 2024
The Black Stars will be hoping to quickly bounce back from the defeat to Nigeria by beating Uganda in the international friendly on Tuesday. 

The four-time African champions are preparing ahead of the return of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June and will require a morale-boosting win for the games against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ghana endured a difficult Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, suffering a group stage elimination.

However, the Ghana Football Association has since changed the technical team, reappointing Otto Addo on a 34-monthy deal.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to test new players in the game against Uganda.

"I think the boys did well in training, a lot of the patterns look good and we still have to be aware, they have their qualities and we have to be concentrated but we are looking forward to this match, especially because we lost the first match we now want the victory," said Otto Addo.

