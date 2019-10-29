Ghana Police debunk story of young footballers abducted for rituals

The Accra Regional Police Command has dispelled the story in a video circulating on social media that some young footballers were being sent to Nigeria for ritual purposes.

The Public Affairs Unit explaining this said the young boys were truly footballers based in the Northern Region and were brought to Accra to play a match.

They were therefore not recruited to be sent for rituals, the police told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra.

Barely two weeks ago, a video was circulated on social media and in it were a number of adolescent boys in the bucket of a police vehicle being followed by a crowd.

It was alleged that the boys had been recruited by a Nigerian and was in the process of transporting them to Nigeria when the police intercepted the boys at Tudu in Accra.

One of the boys, from the story allegedly overheard the alleged man, who recruited them on phone that he had gathered enough boys for the intended rituals.

The boy upon hearing this started crying and it attracted sympathizers and they alerted the police who rescued them.

Voices were heard at the background with one asking ‘how could these boys play football’ among other statements as they followed the police vehicle which also had armed men in it.

The video, which lasted for one minute 23 seconds had people from the crowd taking videos but police investigations has stated that the said content was false.

Source: GNA