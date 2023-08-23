GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana Premier League 2023/24 season set for official launch on August 25

Published on: 23 August 2023
Betpawa Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will be launched on Friday, August 25, at the Conference Centre of BedTime Hotel in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

As part of the grand event, other significant GFA offerings, including the Women’s Premier League, the Division One League, the FA Cup, and the Women’s FA Cup, will also be unveiled on the same night.

Following the launch, the new season will commence, with matchday one fixtures poised to unfold on the weekend of Friday, September 15, 2023, through to Monday, September 18, 2023.

This exciting announcement heralds the eagerly anticipated return of top-tier Ghanaian football, with fans, teams, and stakeholders gearing up for an action-packed season ahead.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

